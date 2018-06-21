Substance abuse

The open supply of narcotics in Umerkot is the primary cause for the increasing rate of drug addicts. Drug supply/addiction remains unreported crime in the area. In addition, the law-enforcement agencies have not taken any action against the drug mafia.

It is alleged that all of these illegal activities are going on with impunity because the mafia has strong influence. To get rid of drug abuse, the civil society, political activists, students and the law-enforcement agencies have to play their roles in an effective manner.

Qutub-ul-din Arisar

Umerkot