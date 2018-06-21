Thu June 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Substance abuse

The open supply of narcotics in Umerkot is the primary cause for the increasing rate of drug addicts. Drug supply/addiction remains unreported crime in the area. In addition, the law-enforcement agencies have not taken any action against the drug mafia.

x
Advertisement

It is alleged that all of these illegal activities are going on with impunity because the mafia has strong influence. To get rid of drug abuse, the civil society, political activists, students and the law-enforcement agencies have to play their roles in an effective manner.

Qutub-ul-din Arisar

Umerkot

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar