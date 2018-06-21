Thu June 21, 2018
June 21, 2018

Broken roads

While travelling from Hyderabad to Karachi along the newly-constructed motorway, I found so many potholes on the track. This motorways cost billions of rupees to the national exchequer and the fact that it couldn’t be maintained for at least a year is shocking.

Commuters struggle to travel along the motorway. In addition, the authorities have also increased toll tax by more than 300 percent. In the past, the tax stood at Rs30. But now, commuters have to pay over Rs200. The authorities should take suitable action. The tax should be reduced and the maintenance work should be initiated so that commuters can have a stress-free journey.

Engr Ali Akhtar

Jamshoro

