Handling heatwaves

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Heatwaves in Sindh have wreaked havoc in the lives of residents. The temperature ranges between 37 degrees Celsius and 50.2 degrees Celsius. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Sindh, people may suffer severe headaches, dizziness, intense thirst, nausea and vomiting, muscle weakness or cramps, red eyes and dry skin, a sudden rise in temperature as well semi-consciousness owing to heatwaves.
It is unfortunate that the government has not taken any preventive measures so far to combat the heatwave. The government must conduct awareness programmes to educate people.
Shahid Ahmed Qureshi
Badin
Heatwaves in Sindh have wreaked havoc in the lives of residents. The temperature ranges between 37 degrees Celsius and 50.2 degrees Celsius. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Sindh, people may suffer severe headaches, dizziness, intense thirst, nausea and vomiting, muscle weakness or cramps, red eyes and dry skin, a sudden rise in temperature as well semi-consciousness owing to heatwaves.
It is unfortunate that the government has not taken any preventive measures so far to combat the heatwave. The government must conduct awareness programmes to educate people.
Shahid Ahmed Qureshi
Badin
Comments