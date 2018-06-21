Thu June 21, 2018
Newspost

June 21, 2018

Handling heatwaves

Heatwaves in Sindh have wreaked havoc in the lives of residents. The temperature ranges between 37 degrees Celsius and 50.2 degrees Celsius. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Sindh, people may suffer severe headaches, dizziness, intense thirst, nausea and vomiting, muscle weakness or cramps, red eyes and dry skin, a sudden rise in temperature as well semi-consciousness owing to heatwaves.

It is unfortunate that the government has not taken any preventive measures so far to combat the heatwave. The government must conduct awareness programmes to educate people.

Shahid Ahmed Qureshi

Badin

