CDA approves Aleem Khan’s housing society

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the first day of caretaker setup approved the layout plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan's housing society in the green zone of the capital which was earlier cancelled by the civic authority and endorsed by the Islamabad High Court, documents reveal.

Aleem Khan’s Park View Enclave was among 100 illegal housing societies which were advertised by the CDA time and again but right at the death of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, first the civic body allowed Aleem Khan to construct a 100 feet road to his housing society and three days later also restored the cancelled layout plan of his housing society thus allowing Aleem Khan to carry on with his controversial project.

Documents reveal that CDA’s letter dated 30th May, 2018 bearing number CDA/PLW/RP-1(51-A)/89/639 allowed Aleem Khan to construct 200 feet road and 100 feet extending up to scheme area of Park View City as per alignment and design approved by the CDA free of cost. This has been approved by 6th Board meeting of CDA held on 9th May, 2018.

The letter further states, “Now consequent upon the approval of your proposal by CDA Board and subsequent withdrawal of intra-court appeal No. 05/2018 before division bench of IHC you may carry out planning and design in accordance with your proposal and get it approved from CDA at your earliest.” Then on June 1, 2018 CDA restored the layout plan of Aleem Khan’s housing society through letter bearing number CDA/PLW/PR-1(51-A)/89/641.

Details reveal that the CDA on December 22, 2017 cancelled the layout plan for the housing society owned by Aleem Khan. The IHC ruled in the CDA’s favour. The housing scheme, located in the Banigala hills close to the Park Enclave and Bahria Enclave, is spread over an area of 1,067 kanals on Malot Road in Zone IV. The housing society planned to develop 579 residential plots in the scheme. In February 2013, the housing society had submitted its layout plan to the CDA and it was granted a no-objection certificate (NOC). The certificate, however, was cancelled after the CDA’s Board approved an amendment in the regulations. The amended regulations made it mandatory for a housing society to build a 100 feet wide access road from the main artery to the entrance of the housing scheme. After the layout plan was cancelled, the CDA also published an advertisement in the media warning the public from investing in the housing society. The civic agency also restrained utility companies, including the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and the Islamabad Electric Supply Company from issuing connections for the scheme. Aleem challenged it in the IHC in 2016.

He pleaded in the court that since the regulation was amended after the layout plan was submitted, thus the new rules should not apply to Park View City retrospectively. Additionally, Aleem Khan argued that there was no need to construct a 100 feet wide road since an 18 feet wide access road already existed, but a 100 feet wide road was being built inside the housing scheme. The CDA claims that the road will belong to the civic authority so it is not at loss.

Aleem Khan could not be approached despite repeated attempts. However, a close associate of Aleem Khan said that the CDA act has established that the last government was victimising them. He said that their housing society was approved in February 2013, but when the new dispensation took the hold hurdles were created in their way.