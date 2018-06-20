Pakistan invites UAE companies to invest in country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed satisfaction over the increasing trade volume with United Arab Emirates (UAE) and has invited companies from the Emirates to invest in Pakistan while the UAE has reminded that it greatly values its deep-rooted relations with Pakistan and it is committed to further consolidate the existing bilateral and economic ties.

The views were transpired in the meeting between Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk and UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

It was their maiden meeting where the ambassador congratulated the prime minister on assuming of the office.

The UAE envoy said that it’s an important milestone in Pakistan’s democratic transition. He said that UAE greatly values its deep-rooted relations with Pakistan. He expressed hope that Pakistan would fully utilise the platform of EXPO 2020 being hosted by the UAE to showcase its immense potential. Officially, the meeting was termed as courtesy call and the prime minister appreciated UAE for its continued support to Pakistan in promoting economic development, social welfare and humanitarian assistance.

He said the people of Pakistan respect and acknowledge the contributions of late Sheikh Zayed bin Al-Nahyan who will always be remembered as a great friend and supporter of Pakistan. Expressing satisfaction over the increasing trade volume between Pakistan and the UAE, the prime minister also invited companies from the Emirates to invest in Pakistan.

The prime minister also assured the ambassador that Pakistan will actively participate in EXPO 2020 and conveyed his best wishes for the success of the event. The prime minister underlined that the caretaker government is committed to ensure timely, free and fair elections which would further democratic development in Pakistan. He also conveyed good wishes for the leadership of the UAE.

In another event, Nasirul Mulk appreciated the performance of Pakistan Railways, especially its various initiatives taken under the strategic business plan. He was briefed about the performance of Pakistan Railways.

The briefing was attended by Minister for Railways Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Secretary to the PM Suhail Aamir, Secretary Railways Javed Anwar and senior officers. The briefing catered organisational structure, rail network in the country, past performance and the future development strategy under National Vision 2025 in the Railways sector.

The prime minister was also briefed, in detail, about the new business plan and various initiatives taken, both in freight as well as passenger transportation sector, for the revival of Railways and increasing its revenue. He was informed that as a result of right mix in service the passenger share in Railways has increased from 13 percent in 2013 to 31 percent in 2017. Pakistan Railways recorded revenue of Rs50 billion in 2017-18 as compared to revenue of Rs15.5 billion in 2011-12.

The progress made in various rail network extension projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was also part of briefing. It was informed that Main Line-1 (ML-1) project from Karachi to Havelian is being upgraded as early harvest project under CPEC.

The meeting was told that feasibility study for upgradation of ML-2 (Kotri-Attock) project has also been completed. Similarly, feasibility studies are in progress on extension of ML-2 (Gwadar-Basima-Jacobabad and Basima-Quetta) and extension of ML-3 (Quetta-Bostan-Zhob-DI Khan-Kotlajam) projects.

The prime minister was also apprised about the challenges faced by the organisation including the issue of pension liabilities that contributed to 34 percent of the total expenditure of the organisation.

Observing that the organisation is following right direction for its revival and sustainability, the prime minister directed that a comprehensive plan be worked out to overcome the existing challenges for the consideration of the incoming elected government.

Yet in another briefing, the prime minister was informed about the working of the Ministry of Human Rights, its role in protection and promotion of human rights and fulfilment of international obligations of the country in safeguarding human rights.

The briefing was attended by Minister for Human Rights Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Secretary Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha, Additional Secretary to PM Dr Kazim Niaz and senior officers concerned.

The secretary briefed about enactment of laws and interventions of the government for protection of human rights in the country.

The secretary also underscored the importance of inter-agency coordination at the federal government and with the provincial governments for the purpose of addressing human rights issues.

Emphasising the need for developing an all-encompassing national human rights narrative, it was proposed that a special committee be constituted with representation of all relevant ministries and provincial governments to facilitate the Ministry of Human Rights in this regard.