Wed June 20, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
June 20, 2018

Terror bid averted in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A terror bid was averted when the police and bomb disposal squad personnel Tuesday defused a hand grenade found hidden in Islamabad’s Sector I-10, Geo News reported. The live grenade was defused after timely action by the police and BDS, Sabzi Mandi Police Station SHO informed. Forensic experts have collected fingerprints found on the grenade, and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

