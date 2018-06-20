SL-WI Test match ends in a draw

GROS-ISLET, Saint Lucia: Kraigg Brathwaite’s defiance and more inclement weather ensured a draw on the final day of the second Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Monday.

On a day when their captain, Dinesh Chandimal, who has been charged by umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould with ball tampering on the second day of the match, is likely to know his fate, the tourists stayed focused on events on the field in reducing the home side to 64 for four in early afternoon after setting the West Indies an unlikely victory target of 296.

However Brathwaite’s obdurate, unbeaten 59, with support from Shai Hope and captain Jason Holder ensured that the showers which came in the final session, coupled with deteriorating light, eliminated the Sri Lankans’ chances of levelling the series. Shannon Gabriel took the last two wickets of the Sri Lankan second innings within minutes of the start of play to finish with the outstanding innings analysis of eight for 62 and match figures of 13 for 121, the third-best by a West Indian in Tests and the best-ever by a Caribbean bowler in home conditions. When he wrapped up the Sri Lankan innings for 342 by bowling Akila Dananjaya, Gabriel also reached the landmark of 100 Test wickets.

Sri Lanka 1st Innings: 253

West Indies 1st Innings: 300

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings (overnight 334-8):

K. Perera c wkpr Dowrich b Gabriel 20

M. Udawatte c Bishoo b Roach 19

K. Rajitha lbw Gabriel 0

D. de Silva c Smith b Gabriel 3

K. Mendis b Gabriel 87

D. Chandimal c wkpr Dowrich b Roach 39

R. Silva c wkpr Dowrich b Gabriel 48

N. Dickwella c Powell b Gabriel 62

A. Dananjaya b Gabriel 23

S. Lakmal lbw Gabriel 7

L. Kumara not out 0

Extras: (b-12, lb-8, nb-11, w-3) 34

Total: (91.4 overs, all out) 342

Bowling: K. Roach 21-3-78-2 (2nb), S. Gabriel 20.4-6-62-8 (4nb), J. Holder 15-5-38-0 (2nb, 3w), M. Cummins 13-1-44-0 (3nb), D. Bishoo 11-0-58-0, R. Chase 10-1-38-0, K. Brathwaite 1-0-4-0

West Indies 2nd Innings:

K. Brathwaite not out 59

D. Smith c de Silva b Rajitha 1

K. Powell c Udawatte b Rajitha 2

S. Hope b Lakmal 39

R. Chase b Lakmal 13

S. Dowrich c de Silva b Dananjaya 8

J. Holder not out 15

Extras: (b-10) 10

Total: (60.3 overs, 5 wkts) 147

Bowling: S. Lakmal 17.3-3-48-2, K. Rajitha 13-3-23-2, L. Kumara 10-3-28-0, A. Dananjaya 19-7-33-1, D. De Silva 1-0-5-0

Result: Match drawn

Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Ian Gould (ENG), Aleem Dar (PAK) Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).