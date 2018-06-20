Task force on the cards to ensure fair election, expedite Fata-KP merger

PESHAWAR: The provincial caretaker cabinet in a meeting on Tuesday took a number of decisions, including formation of a task force and taking concerted steps for the transparent conduct of upcoming general election and improving the level of administrative and social justice.

Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan presided over the meeting. Provincial ministers, chief secretary (CS), additional chief secretary (ACS) and administrative secretaries were in attendance, said a handout.

The provincial cabinet decided the formation of a cabinet committee/task force to be headed by the caretaker chief minister with two ministers, ACS of the merged areas to the province and also took a number of decisions for the peaceful and transparent conduct of upcoming election.

The cabinet committee/task force will focus on the comprehension of problems, identification of legal anomalies emerging out of the merger and finding suitable solution for the smooth transition in the backdrop of merger.

The cabinet also agreed to introduce a policy of reward and punishment for improving the tax collection.

The cabinet was briefed about the fiscal space of the province, the four months budgetary proposals, the level of preparedness for the upcoming election, the administrative steps required for good governance and creating a congenial environment for efficient delivery and improving administrative measures in order to give relief to the people and facilitate the peaceful and transparent conduct of general elections.

Addressing the cabinet, the caretaker chief minister said that the merger had brought along legal and administrative challenges required for the speedy mainstreaming of the tribal areas.

Dost Muhammad Khan said he had made up his mind to facilitate the merger with a multi-pronged approach. He said he had talked to the federal finance minister for early transfer of resources both of the province and the planned money for the development and mainstreaming of newly merged areas with the province.

The chief minister said the emerging situation necessitated comprehensive administrative measures and the caretaker set-up would ensure quality governance and improved security situation in the province.

He said his government would ensure that the governance structure has the required level of efficient delivery in all spheres.

The chief minister called upon the provincial administration to keep him informed about the steps being taken for the general election and specially the security related issues in order to take prompt actions.

He called upon the participants to take all-out efforts for creating a conducive environment required for the smooth and transparent election in the province.

The chief minister urged the administrative secretaries to be responsive to the administrative and social justice yardsticks. The government machinery should be all time responsive to the required measures.