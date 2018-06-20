Sattar’s nomination form rejected over criminal cases

Nomination forms of chiefs of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the July 25 general elections were approved as the scrutiny process closed on Tuesday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan are contesting the polls in Karachi from the National Assembly constituencies of NA-246 (South-I), NA-249 (West-II) and NA-243 (East-II) respectively.

MQM-Pakistan

A District East returning officer rejected the nomination form of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar for the NA-245 (East-IV) constituency, because the aspirant did not mention the two criminal cases under way against him. The officer said Sattar has not even obtained bail in these cases and is wanted by the trial court.

The nomination form of MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan for the NA-243 constituency, where he hoped to face off the PTI chief, was also rejected. However, his form for the provincial assembly constituency of PS-124 (Central-II) was accepted.

Hasan claimed that his nomination form was rejected because of a human error that he submitted with the wrong form. He hoped that the election tribunal would resolve the issue.

On the current political scenario and the MQM’s divisions, he said their voters know that the party has been subjected to injustices and that there is a “conspiracy” to keep them from participating in the elections.

Hasan said Sattar’s nomination form was “wrongfully” rejected because the allegations against him are “baseless”. He asked for legal action against those who have “implicated MQM leaders in fake cases”.

Pak Sarzameen Party

Returning officers approved the nomination forms of the Pak Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra and Fauzia Kasuri for the NA-254 (Central-II) and NA-245 (East-IV) constituencies respectively.

Schedule and statistics

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) schedule, the aspirants can file their appeals against the returning officers’ decisions until June 22. The last date to move the appellate tribunal is June 27.

The revised list will be issued on June 28. The last date for withdrawal of one’s nomination is June 29. The election symbols will be allotted on June 30. According to unofficial reports, around 570 forms have been received for 21 NA seats and more than 1,200 for 44 provincial assembly seats in Karachi.

Similarly, 76 forms for the reserved seats for women in the NA, 213 forms for the same seats in the PA and 110 forms for the reserved seats for minorities in the PA have been submitted.

A day earlier, nomination papers of PPP, MQM-P, PTI and other political parties’ leaders were approved, as returning officers and ECP staff resumed the forms’ scrutiny after Eidul Fitr holidays.

Addressing the media after her nomination form for the NA-243 constituency was approved, PPP leader and former Sindh Assembly deputy speaker Syeda Shehla Raza said her party’s chances to secure a considerable mandate in Karachi are bright.

Shehla said that after the restoration of law and order in the metropolis, people must decide who they stand with. She was referring to the MQM loosening its grip on the city and the divisions within the party.