Chief secretary, IGP call on CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani and IG Police Kaleem Imam called on caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari at Chief Minister’s office, here Friday. During the meeting, the commitment of holding free and fair elections was reiterated. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that caretaker setup will go to the last extent to hold free and fair elections and every sort of resources would be utilised to ensure it. He said the responsibility given to us will be fulfilled as ensuring impartial elections is the collective responsibility of all of us. He said that all political parties would be given equal opportunities in general elections. No one will point a finger when you will speak through your performance, he maintained. He said that every possible step would be taken to ensure maintenance of law and order so that voters could use their right of franchise in a peaceful atmosphere. Police and other law enforcement agencies will have to play active role in this regard, he said, adding that we do not have a political agenda and the caretaker setup will fulfill its obligation of holding transparent elections in the best of manner.