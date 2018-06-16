Lahore races on 18th

LAHORE: Ramazan Cup and Eid Cup along with four Kaghan Plates are the races scheduled to be held at the Lahore Race Club on Monday (June 18). The first third, fourth and sixth races are the Kaghan Plates while second and fifth races are the Ramadan Cup and Eid Cup respectively. Apart from the Eid Cup which is of a mile run, the other races are of 800 metres comprising different classes and various divisions.

The first race of class 7 and division 4 and 5 in which 18 ponies would be on the run have a five year old thoroughbred Fancy Boy is the favorite wile four years pony Gambler Boy and three years equine Baa Wafaa are the main challengers from the lot of participants.

The second race which is the Ramadan Cup will be of class 7 and division 5 and have 18 ponies field. Here a four year old pony Bilal Gift ie believed to be the best and would be followed by five year old thoroughbred King Eyes while four years pony Successful may surprise the pundits.

The third race of the day and second Kaghan Plate will be held in class 7 and division 4 and there will be 13 participants but competition is believed to be in five year old horse Power of Dream, which is the favourite with four year pony Safdar Prince and three year equine Baa Waqar would be posing the tough challenge.

In the fourth race of Class 7 and division 1 a Four year old equine Rashk-e-Qamar is believed to be the best from among 15 ponies taking part in the contest while its closest rival would be a six year aged Candle and a surprise would come from four year old equine Cats Eye.

The Eid Cup which is in class 6 and division 3 and 4 has a field of 14 ponies, this fifth race of the day maybe won by a three year old pony Four Chaar ha, while the place may go to five year thoroughbred Carry On Jutta and four year horsy Tarar Queen may stage an upset.

In the sixth and final race of the day which is in class 7 and division 2 and 3, Three year equine Bajwa Choice is the favourite from 17 ponies field with place maybe going to four year equine Dil De Ruba and a surprise performance may come from five year pony Happiness Moment.

Races details

First race: Kaghan Plate: win Fancy Boy, place Gambler Boy, fluke Baa Wafaa

Other participants: Prince of Dubai, Uzair Prince, Head Line, Lead Them Home, Sonay Ke Chriya, Janab, Mano Jutt, Malika, Kahkashan, Ramak Queen, Easy Money, Almas Choice, Turab Prince, Dance of Life, Shafay Mari Jan

Second race Ramadan Cup: win Bilal Gift, place King Eyes, fluke Successful

Other participants: Babbu Prince, Meri Taswwer, Baa Aytbar, Da Vince, Danial Bryan, Bilal Gift, Zil Prince, Dimple, Neeli De Malika, Queen Esmeralda, Dubai Marina, Sayban-e-Bhakkar, Dancing Baby, High Jacker, Aas Paas

Third race Kaghan Plate: win Power of Dream, place Safdar Prince, fluke Baa Waqar

Other participants: Neeli The Great, Chan Punjabi, Chicky Boy, Lovey Dovey, Baa Murad, Stone Queen, Zobi The Great, Desert Rain, Super Hero, Afzaal Choice

Fourth race Kaghan PlateL: win Rashk-e-Qamar, place Candle, fluke Cats Eye

Other participants: Heads Will Turn, Piyara Sayeen, Banjo, Sultan-e-Moazzam, Atlantic Prince, Moon Soon, Punjabi Munda, Sayeen Jee, Abdullah Choice, Abdullah Princess, Timbo, The Mighty Punkit, Eris, Nadaan, No Conflict, Imperialist, Lovely One, Fakhr-e-Golra

Fifth race Eid Cup: win Four Chaar ha, place Carry On Jutta, fluke Tarar Queen

Other participants: Golke Queen, Battle Field, Natalia, Timbo, The Mighty Punkit, Eris, Nadaan, No Conflict, Imperialist, Lovely One, Fakr-e-Golra

Sixth race: win Bajwa Choice, place Dil De Ruba, fluke Happiness Moment

Other participants: Blue Max, Butt The Great, Bright Life, Aie Sawair, Nice One, Punjabi Sultan, Alex, Johncena, Fair Love, Bet The day, Jil Prince, Dil De Rani, Satpara, Mastan Queen.