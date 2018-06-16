Bangladesh set to pick Arafat, Jayed for WI Tests

DHAKA: Bangladesh are likely to include two uncapped pace bowlers - Yeasin Arafat and Abu Jayed - in their 15-member Test squad for the upcoming two-Test series against West Indies, a contest that marks the return of Shakib Al Hasan to Test cricket.

Shakib, who missed the two-Test home series against Sri Lanka due to injury, did not take part in the previous Test assignment against South Africa after he was granted a short break from the long format in September 2017. All-rounder Mahmudullah led the side in Shakib’s absence against Sri Lanka.

The biggest surprise in the squad is likely to be the inclusion of 19-year-old pace bowler Yeasin, who has been earmarked as a future first-team regular. Yeasin is yet to make an international appearance but caught the eye with an eight-wicket haul in a domestic one-day game in March. The tall fast bowler, capable of extracting good bounce, performed strongly even in the first-class competition, picking 16 wickets in his four-match first-class career.

Meanwhile, the other uncapped player, Abu Jayed is relatively familiar with international cricket after being picked in the T20 squad against Sri Lanka at home and has since regularly played for the national side in the shortest format. The series will also mark the debut of head coach Steve Rhodes, after the former England keeper-batsman was signed on to take up full-time coaching responsibilities.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman is unlikely to earn a place in the touring member list, that is expected to leave Dhaka for the Caribbean on June 23.

Pace bowler Rubel Hossain and wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan are likely to be recalled for the crucial Test series with as many as five cricketers - Sabbir Rahaman, Abdur Razzak, Nayeem Hasan and Tanbir Hayder and Mossadek Hossain - that were part of the 1-0 defeat to Sri Lanka, set to miss out.

Probable squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Jayed, Yeasin Arafat.