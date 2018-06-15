Fri June 15, 2018
June 15, 2018

Shawal moon not sighted, Eid tomorrow

KARACHI: The Shawal moon was not sighted on Thursday and the Eidul Fitr would be observed in Pakistan on Saturday. According to details a meeting of the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held here at Met Office presided over by Mufti Muneebur Rehman. The committee received reports from various parts of the country and announced that no credible evidence of moon sighting was reported from any part of the country hence the Eidul Fitr would be observed on Saturday (June 16 2018).

