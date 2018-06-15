Condolence

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Thursday condoled the death of former PCF president Munawar Baseer Ahmed.
Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA and all members of the Olympic family expressed their grief and sorrow to the bereaved family.
LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Thursday condoled the death of former PCF president Munawar Baseer Ahmed.
Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA and all members of the Olympic family expressed their grief and sorrow to the bereaved family.
Comments