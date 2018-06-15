Fri June 15, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2018

Condolence

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Thursday condoled the death of former PCF president Munawar Baseer Ahmed.

Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA and all members of the Olympic family expressed their grief and sorrow to the bereaved family.

