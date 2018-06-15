PML-N strong in NA-126, PTI in PP-151

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-N Mehr Ishtiaq has its nose in front in NA-126 against PTI’s Hammaad Azhar while its underlying PP-151 is dominated by PTI’s Mian Aslam Iqbal while in PP-152 Mehr Wajid of PTI is although not as strong as Aslam Iqbal but would give the PML-N candidate a run for his money.

The PML-N has an advantage in the National Assembly Constituency primarily because of fielding a stronger candidate, Mehr Ishtiaq, who enjoys the majority backing of his Arain Baradari that forms the majority of the populace in the constituency.

Though his rival Hammaad Azhar of PTI also hails from the Arain Baradari but the Mehr clan appears to have the dominance in the constituency which could prove to be the deciding factor in this case and might give that extra boost to push Mehr Ishtiaq past the finish line first.

NA-126 Lahore-IV is the National Assembly constituency situated at the extreme southwestern parts of the provincial metropolis and comprising mostly of sub-urban and semi-urban localities inhabited with lower-middle and lower classes of social status. Apart from the Arain Baradari, the Gujjar Baradari, Kashmriris, Jatts and settlers from eastern Punjab and India also reside in large numbers in the NA-126, but these clans form different minority groups in the populace of the constituency.

Majority of its areas were formerly parts of the NA-121 and NA-122, but according to new delimitations, these areas now fall in NA-126. The areas comprising the constituency are Samanabad, Sodiwal, Sherakot, Nawankot, Babu Sabu, Chauburji Park, Islamia Park, Yateem Khana, Sabzazar Scheme, some blocks of Iqbal Town, including Jahanzeb Block, Sutlej Block and Huma Block; Chah Jammu Wala, Ichhra Bazaar, Rasool Park, New Mozang, New Samanabad, Baba Azam Chowk, parts of Rehmanpura, Pir Ghazi Road, Islamia Park, Dholanwaal, Saidpur, and parts of Chauburji quarters. Socio-economically, this area is a healthy combination of upper middle class, middle class, and lower middle class in the urban areas which comprised of around 85 percent of the total constituency. Sub-urban settlers are daily-wagers or labourers who have settled in slums which give an ugly picture of civic problems and backwardness that pose serious health and life risks to the residents. Majority of people here are small/medium, traders, shopkeepers, middle income employees etc.