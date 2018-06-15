Four arrested on charges of stealing goods carriers

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) arrested in a raid on Wednesday four criminals of an eight-member gang involved in stealing goods transport vehicles.

ACLC Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Asad Raza said that the raid was conducted along National Highway, where Yaseen, Waqar Ali Junejo, Rasool Bux and Imdad Ali were caught.

He added that the suspects identified other gang members still at large as Manthar Ali, Bakhtiar Marri, Mumtaz Bozdaar and Abdur Razzak. SSP Raza said they told police that they took away goods carriers with drivers from Shah Latif Town, Bin Qasim Town, Steel Town, Bhains Colony, SITE Super Highway and Manghopir areas of the city. They then called the owners for extortion money.

He said the suspects admitted to stealing over 50 vehicles and added that, during the interrogation, they told police that they collected extortion money from the owners at petrol pumps situated along the highway.

Raza noted that further investigations were under way, while based on information disclosed by the members in custody, raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining gang members.