Armenia PM vows to fight graft ‘using Facebook’

YEREVAN: Armenia’s new prime minister said he would fight graft with any means possible, after being swept to power on the back of mass street protests, in one of his first conversations with foreign media. Nikol Pashinyan was elected by parliament last month after he spearheaded weeks of social media-fuelled demonstrations against veteran leader Serzh Sarkisian and his ruling party. Pashinyan told AFP and other French media he would use the likes of Facebook and Twitter to cleanse the poor ex-Soviet nation of widespread corruption, one of its main scourges. A judge who takes a bribe could be publicly named and shamed on the sites, he said. “Really, a solution to some problems is much simpler” than one might think, he added.