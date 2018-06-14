Thu June 14, 2018
World

AFP
June 14, 2018

Malaysian top judges quit as new govt cleans house

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's top two judges are resigning, court officials said Wednesday, the latest senior public servants to leave their posts since the former government lost power.

Chief Justice Raus Sharif and appeals court president Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin are to step down on July 31, a judiciary statement said.

They are the latest senior officials to quit, or be forced from, their jobs since Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad won a shock election victory last month on a pledge to clean up a government beset by scandal and other abuses.

The attorney-general and central bank governor have both left their jobs after allegations related to a scandal surrounding sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Ousted former prime minister Najib Razak, his family and cronies were accused of plundering billions of dollars from the fund in a sophisticated fraud.

Najib, who has been questioned by anti-graft investigators twice over the controversy since losing power, and 1MDB deny any wrongdoing.

