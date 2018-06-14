PML-N tickets awarding enters final phase

LAHORE: The PML-N top leadership held a meeting Wednesday for finalising list of candidates to be fielded in the 2018 general elections.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, party’s president Shahbaz Sharif and other senior party leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pervez Rashid and others mulled the findings from the exhaustive evaluation and interview process of the candidates.

Sources said the list for the entire country’s National and provincial assemblies’ constituencies would be finalised in the next 24 to 48 hours. The final list will be sent to the PML-N Quaid, who would be in the UK by that time.

Sources also revealed that Faisalabad was among the districts that was finalised first. Chaudhry Asim Nazir will contest elections from NA-101, Talal Chaudhry from NA- 102, Ali Gohar Baloch from NA-103, Shahbaz Babar Gujjar from NA-104, Mian Muhammad Farooq from NA-105, Rana Sanaullah from NA-106, Haji Akram Ansari from NA-107, Ch Abid Sher Ali from NA-108, Mian Abdul Manan from NA-109 and Rana Afzal Khan will contest from NA-110.