PHC seals illegal addiction treatment centre

LAHORE: In its crackdown on illegal drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres on the fourth day, the Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed an illegal centre and issued show-cause notices to seven, besides closing down 33 quacks’ businesses.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the PHC teams had conducted raids on eight treatment centres in Lahore, Kharian, Gujranwala and Sialkot. They closed down Idara-Tark-e-Manshiaat in Kharian after examining, evacuating and handing over patients to their relatives. The centre did not have registration of the PHC, requisite human resource, that is, psychiatrists, doctors, para-medical staff and the emergency cover. The patients were crammed into dirty rooms, and were not provided with even basic facilities. Moreover, seven centres were issued show-cause notices.

In Sialkot, AAS Rehabilitation Centre, MA Jinnah Foundation New Life Rehabilitation Centre, Pyari Behtar Zindagi Centre, Manzal-e-Nu Hospital and Alnoor Hospital and Mian Afzal Trust Hospital in Gujranwala were stopped from taking new admissions, and directed to discharge the under-treatment patients. The Neuropsychiatric Awareness and Rehabilitation Institute (NARI), Lahore, was also served show-cause notice.

Besides, the PHC sealed 33 quacks’ outlets in Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura. Fourteen centres were closed down in Lahore, 11 in Sheikhupura and eight in Kasur. In Lahore, City Poly Clinic, Wazeer Clinic, Jamshaid Clinic, Mitho Clinic, Sabir Clinic, Waris Clinic, Shahbaz Clinic, Ali Medical Store, Sakeena Memorial Clinic, Al-Saif Clinic, Al-Shifa Clinic, Aslam Clinic and BJS Clinic were sealed.