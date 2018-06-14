Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Time to talk

If North Korea and the US can join hands and hold talks, why can’t Pakistan and India do the same? Instead of being at each other’s throat, both countries should sit together and resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue. The existing differences between both countries have lasted for seven decades and will not benefit any country. It is time both countries worked together to resolve the Kashmir issue politically and diplomatically to achieve national success and economic growth.

x
Advertisement

Muhammad Jamal Qureshi

Nowshera

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar