Time to talk

If North Korea and the US can join hands and hold talks, why can’t Pakistan and India do the same? Instead of being at each other’s throat, both countries should sit together and resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue. The existing differences between both countries have lasted for seven decades and will not benefit any country. It is time both countries worked together to resolve the Kashmir issue politically and diplomatically to achieve national success and economic growth.

Muhammad Jamal Qureshi

Nowshera