Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FBR officials’ leaves cancelled

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has cancelled all kinds of leaves either granted or at pending for approval in order to ensure maximum revenue generation by June 30.

x
Advertisement

A circular issued on Wednesday said the FBR directed all the officials not to take or avail any kind of leave during the period falling after Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, ie, June 19 to 30.

The FBR also announced that leaves already granted or sanctioned to the officers / officials for the period stand cancelled.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar