FBR officials’ leaves cancelled

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has cancelled all kinds of leaves either granted or at pending for approval in order to ensure maximum revenue generation by June 30.
A circular issued on Wednesday said the FBR directed all the officials not to take or avail any kind of leave during the period falling after Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, ie, June 19 to 30.
The FBR also announced that leaves already granted or sanctioned to the officers / officials for the period stand cancelled.
Comments