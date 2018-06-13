Two shot dead over minor issue in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Two persons were shot dead while three others injured over a minor dispute here on Tuesday. Police told that Sheheryar alias Sherry and his accomplices opened fire at the people, who were watching a volleyball match at village Kot Bagrian. As a result, Yasir Ali, 40, and Pervez, 29, were killed on the spot whereas Shabbir, 30, Asim, 27, and Shafaqat Ali, 36, sustained severe injuries. Police managed to arrest accused Sheharyar, his father Bao Anwer and accomplice Hassan Shah. A case has been registered against them. Reportedly, a minor verbal clash occurred during the match which led to the double murder.