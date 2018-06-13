Pervaiz Elahi slams former PML-N govt

LAHORE: PML senior central leader Pervaiz Elahi termed the record highest dollar price against rupee, constant hike in petrol and diesel prices and non-availability of electricity the outcome of steps of former government and said black deeds of N-League are being exposed. He said this while addressing an Iftar party in Gujrat Tuesday which was attended by large number of Muslim League leaders, workers and prominent figures from all walks of life. He said PML-N’s disqualified rulers during their every tenure did whatever they could against army and judiciary, even to the extent of getting Supreme Court attacked.