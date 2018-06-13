Wed June 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pervaiz Elahi slams former PML-N govt

LAHORE: PML senior central leader Pervaiz Elahi termed the record highest dollar price against rupee, constant hike in petrol and diesel prices and non-availability of electricity the outcome of steps of former government and said black deeds of N-League are being exposed. He said this while addressing an Iftar party in Gujrat Tuesday which was attended by large number of Muslim League leaders, workers and prominent figures from all walks of life. He said PML-N’s disqualified rulers during their every tenure did whatever they could against army and judiciary, even to the extent of getting Supreme Court attacked.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar