Women cricket team back home

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s cricket team returned home after taking part in the Asia T20 Cup in Malaysia. The team landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Tuesday morning. Pakistan began their bid for Women’s T20 Asia Cup with a win over Thailand but lost to Bangladesh. They defeated Sri Lanka and Malaysia. Pakistan were knocked out from the competition after suffering a defeat to India in a must win game. Bangladesh defeated India to win their maiden Asia Cup title.