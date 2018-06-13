Woman, three girls drown in Indus River

MANSEHRA: A woman and three young girls drowned in Indus River in Batara area of Kolai-Palas in Kohistan on Tuesday.

According to locals, Shamim Bibi had gone to fetch water from Indus River when Taj Bibi, 10, suddenly fell into the water and started crying for help.

Shamim Bibi, Zagrim and another girl jumped into the river to rescue Taj Bibi but they all drowned. The local divers rushed to the scene to rescue the drowned women but none of them could be rescued. Abdul Hakeem, a local told reporters, that dozens of local fishers were taking part in search to pull out the victims, but to no avail.