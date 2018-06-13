Man guns down traffic warden, passer-by

RAWALPINDI: A man shot dead a traffic warden and a passer-by on here Murree Road when the deceased warden wanted to stop his car coming from wrong side of the road on Tuesday evening.

Before killing warden and a passerby the murderer, Raja Rahid, quarreled with a rickshaw driver when his car got stuck-up in traffic during rush hour on Committee Chowk in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station. When deceased traffic warden, Shahid Sarwar, asked him to remove his wrongly parked car from the site, Raja Rahid drew his pistol and shot him and a passerby dead. The people caught the murderer, beat him and handed him to the police.