Wed June 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man guns down traffic warden, passer-by

RAWALPINDI: A man shot dead a traffic warden and a passer-by on here Murree Road when the deceased warden wanted to stop his car coming from wrong side of the road on Tuesday evening.

x
Advertisement

Before killing warden and a passerby the murderer, Raja Rahid, quarreled with a rickshaw driver when his car got stuck-up in traffic during rush hour on Committee Chowk in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station. When deceased traffic warden, Shahid Sarwar, asked him to remove his wrongly parked car from the site, Raja Rahid drew his pistol and shot him and a passerby dead. The people caught the murderer, beat him and handed him to the police.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar