Greece announces accord in Macedonia name row

ATHENS: Athens and Skopje have agreed on a new name for the country of Macedonia to end a 27-year dispute, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.

Greece objects to the country to its north being called Macedonia because it has its own northern province of the same name. Macedonia hopes that resolving the dispute will help clear the way for it to join the European Union and NATO.

Tsipras said a deal had been struck on a compromise name acceptable to both countries, after speaking on the telephone with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Tuesday.

"We have reached an accord, a good accord that covers all the conditions set by Greece,” Tsipras said in televised comments after briefing Greece’s president Prokopis Pavlopoulos on the accord.

He said Macedonia would take a new “compound name with a geographical designation”, but did not specify what it would be. Greek officials said earlier that the list had been narrowed down to “New Macedonia”, “Northern Macedonia” or “Upper Macedonia”, after months of discussions.

The accord aims to end a row dating back to 1991 when Macedonia declared independence from Yugoslavia. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias prepared a 20-page draft agreement after repeated talks with his Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov.