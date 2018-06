11-member Balochistan interim cabinet takes oath

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai administered oath to an 11-member provincial caretaker cabinet in a ceremony held at the Governor’s House.

The cabinet members are: Abdul Salam Khan, Manzoor Hussain, Imam Bakhsh Baloch, Malik Inayat Kasi, Farzana Baloch, Agha Umar Bangulzai, Naveed Kalmati, Khalil Ahmed, Faizullah Kakar, Nasrullah Khilji and Khurram Shehzad. Their portfolios are yet to be decided.