Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation Extends Support to Karigar Training Institute

KARACHI: At a recent ceremony, directors of the Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF) Saira Siddiqui and Imran Shaikh, met with Fareed Khan – Director, Karigar Training Institute (KTI) as well as recent graduates from the organization.

Fully funded by the Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation, the Karigar Training Institute seeks to empower individuals and the community at large to lead a better-quality life by equipping them with the vocational skills to develop self-sustaining livelihoods. During the event, select KTI alumni were presented with the book, “The Business of Giving” featuring MJSF’s progress and success stories over the years as well as financial support.

Speaking at the occasion, Saira Siddiqui, Director – MJSF said, “We at MJSF have always strived to support initiatives that lead to entrepreneurship and viable income generation for the masses. By partnering with social development organizations such as KTI, we are making a real on-ground impact for the people of Pakistan.”

Under its umbrella, KTI offers students the opportunity to enroll for courses in vehicle repair, plumbing, electrical and air cooling systems. Consisting of a four month training period followed by a two month practical internship, the program allows students to gain both theoretical and practical knowledge to prepare them for the future.

Working hand in hand with its development partners, MJSF is working day and night to make a sustainable social impact amongst the underprivileged segments of society.***