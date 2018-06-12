Tue June 12, 2018
Lahore

June 12, 2018

Dr Qadeer praises effort for prisoners’ release

LAHORE : Noted scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan has urged upon the philanthropists to contribute to the efforts for the release of poor prisoners who have been languishing in jails just because they are unable to pay petty fine.

In a letter written to Qalam Foundation International, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan appreciated the efforts made by the Foundation Chairman Allama Abdus Sattar Asim and President Muhammad Farooq Chohan for the release of poor prisoners. He said support to such prisoners for their release is a national and religious duty.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan appealed to all kind-hearted and philanthropist citizens to contribute to this cause and finance poor prisoners for their release.

