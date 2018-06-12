Bilawal files nomination papers for Larkana’s NA-200

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari submitted his nomination form for the NA-200, Larkana-I with the Returning Officer on Monday. He was accompanied by his sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Nisar Khuhro, Farooq H. Naik, Sohail Anwar Siyal and other party leaders. After submitting his nomination form, Bilawal visited certain areas in Larkana, where he was warmly welcomed by the residents and his party workers.