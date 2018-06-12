CDA allocates 54 percent budget for development

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated Rs21,743.13 million for development out of its approved budget Rs40,538.42 million, which is 54 percent of the total budget.

CDA has recently approved Rs40,538.42 million for the Financial Year 2018-19, which is 6 percent more than the last Financial Year. Rs10,575.42 million would be received from government grants including PSDP budget while Rs23,565.22 million would be collected from CDA sources.

CDA Chairman Usman Akhtar Bajwa said that this budget was development oriented and focus had been given to acquisition of land, development of stalled sectors where development was pending since many years, construction of land fill site, road infrastructure and other projects of public welfare.

During the budget of the financial year 2018-19, funds amounting to Rs 3,000 millions have been allocated for the acquisition of land and payment of built up property.

Rs1000 million have been allocated for the infrastructure development of Sector I-15, Rs500 million have been proposed for the construction of grade separation facility at intersection of 7th Avenue with Khayaban-e-Suharwardy and Kashmir Highway, Rs100 million for construction of land fill site, Rs100 million for construction of cultural complex at Shakarparian, Rs100 million for construction of Service Road (South) of Blue Area, sector E-11 and Rs100 million for provision of water and sewerage services in F-8/F-9, Blue Area.

Similarly construction of major roads of Model Village Kuri would be also developed during the financial year 2018-19 and in this context funds amounting to Rs100 million have been approved during the meeting.

Master Plan of the Islamabad would also be reviewed during financial year 2018-19 and necessary funds amounting to Rs100 million have been allocated for the purpose.

During the financial year 2018-19, funds amounting to Rs100 million for construction of Barma Bridge at Lehtrar Road, Rs100 millions for construction of Orchard Scheme Murree Road and funds amounting to Rs100 million for refunds have been allocated for refund to the allottees of flats of sector I-15. Projects including construction of additional block at Capital Hospital, G-6, protection of CDA’s acquired land in Islamabad and providing / fixing of boundary pillars for demarcation of CDA/ICT boundary would be completed during the financial year 2018-19 and funds amounting to Rs50 million, Rs25 million and Rs10 million have been allocated for the these projects respectively.

During the financial year 2018-19, from the PSDP grant amounting to Rs7,000 million have been received for Signal Free Islamabad Expressway Corridor.