Jailed Brazil ex-president still ahead in poll

SAO PAULO: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva remains far ahead in a poll out Sunday of candidates in Brazil´s October presidential election, even though he has been in prison for two months. Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters. Lula, incarcerated at the federal police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba since April 7, is serving a 12-year sentence for taking an apartment as a bribe. The 72 year-old leftist politician insists on his innocence, saying the case is politically motivated. The previous Datafolha survey, published just after Lula was imprisoned, gave him 31 percent support.
