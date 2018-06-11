167 file papers in Peshawar for five NA, 14 PA seats

PESHAWAR: The filing of nomination papers continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday as a total of 167 candidates belonging to various political parties and independents have so far submitted their nomination papers for five National Assembly and 14 provincial assembly seats in the provincial metropolis.

As per the data released by the office of returning officer, 37 candidates of various political parties submitted their nomination papers for five National Assembly seats of the provincial metropolis.

Those who submitted nomination papers for NA-31 included ANP’s senior leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Ziaullah Afridi of Pakistan People’s Party, Shauakat Ali of PTI, and Saddique Paracha of MMA.

However, PTI’s Arbab Najeebullah submitted nomination papers as independent candidate for NA-30, Peshawar, after the party did not award him the ticket.

Amanullah Haqqani of MMA also submitted nomination papers for NA-30.

The MMA candidate Haji Ghulam Ali submitted nomination for NA-27.

The PTI’s Arbab Amir Ayub and MMA’s Sabir Hussain Awan submitted nomination papers for NA-28.

Former PTI provincial minister Shah Farman filed nomination paper for NA-29.

Similarly, 130 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for 14 seats of the provincial assembly of Peshawar so far.

Those who submitted nomination papers for provincial assembly seat PK-74 included Squash legend Qamar Zaman of PML-N, Ibrahim Qasmi of Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party, Syed Aqil Shah of ANP, and a special person Ayaz Khan, an independent candidate.

The PTI’s Shah Farman filed nomination papers for two provincial seats of PK-70 and PK-71.

ANP’s Saqibullah Khan submitted nomination papers for PK-69. Nasir Mosazai of PTI submitted nomination papers for PK-79; MMA’s Asif Iqbal Daudzai filed nomination papers for PK-67.

Former provincial minister Syed Zahir Ali Shah of PPP submitted nomination papers for PK-78.

However, today (Monday) will be the last day for submission of nomination papers for the provincial, national and reserved seats.

Up to 278 candidates submitted their nomination papers for the reserved seats of women and minorities in both the national and the provincial assembly.

The Provincial Election Commission spokesperson, Sohail Ahmad, said the returning officer has so far received a total of 278 nomination papers including 169 nomination papers for the reserved seats for women in the KP Assembly.

Similarly, he said that 52 candidates from KP submitted their nominations for the reserved seats of women in the National Assembly.

Furthermore, 57 candidates submitted their nomination papers for the reserved seats for minorities in the KP Assembly.

However, the returning officer has directed the political parties to submit their priority list of the candidates today.

The KP Assembly has a total of 22 seats reserved for women. In the National Assembly, the KP has nine reserved seats for women and the KP Assembly has three reserved seats for minorities.

As per the revised schedule of ECP for the nomination papers, the last date to submit the nominations is June 11.

The date for the publication of list of the nominated candidates is also June 11.

The returning officer will complete the documents’ scrutiny by June 19, and the last date for appeals against the decision of the returning officers for either rejecting or accepting the nomination papers of candidates is June 22.

Similarly, the last date for the decision on appeals for the appellate tribunals is June 27.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is June 29.

The election symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates on June 30 for the general elections scheduled to be held on July 25.