Mon June 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

D
DNA
June 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Acute water shortage

Rawalpindi: Acute water shortage has hit the residents of Street, 8 Bilal Colony Dhoke Kashmirian where a water filter has been out of order for many days making the life of the inhabitants of the locality really tough during the holy month of Ramazan, says a press release.

They have appealed to the their respective UC chairman to look into the matter and address it on urgent basis.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar