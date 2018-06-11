tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: Acute water shortage has hit the residents of Street, 8 Bilal Colony Dhoke Kashmirian where a water filter has been out of order for many days making the life of the inhabitants of the locality really tough during the holy month of Ramazan, says a press release.
They have appealed to the their respective UC chairman to look into the matter and address it on urgent basis.
