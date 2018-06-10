Ex-senator Muhammad Ali Brohi quits PSP for Peoples Party

Former senator Muhammad Ali Brohi announced on Saturday that he has quit the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) in order to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Before joining the PSP around two years ago, Brohi had been affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). He told a news conference at the PPP’s media cell that he is pleased to accept the offer to join the party as a worker.

Brohi said he has decided to quit the Mustafa Kamal-led party because its ideology is more or less the same as that of the MQM. He said that now he will work to promote PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s mission.

General elections

PPP Karachi President Saeed Ghani told the news conference that the results of the general elections will manifest differently in the metropolis, because this time round the city’s people will vote in an independent manner.

Ghani said that in the previous general elections Karachi’s polling stations were set up at the behest of an influential political party of the city. He said his party requests that this time round polling stations are established where they are truly required.

He also said he will soon respond to MQM-Pakistan PIB Colony chief Dr Farooq Sattar’s allegations that the PPP is engaged in pre-poll rigging in the city.

When he was asked about the reservations of PPP loyalists in Lyari over the awarding of party tickets for the town’s constituencies, he said difficulties appear wherever there are a large number of aspirants. Ghani said the PPP chief himself has decided to contest the general elections from Lyari, and the locals have demonstrated an overwhelming response to that. He said the party leadership will negotiate with those who have expressed their reservations over the awarding of tickets.

The reservations of South District Municipal Corporation members affiliated with the PPP will be duly allayed, he added. “It is a good sign that the PPP chairman is contesting the general elections from Lyari.”

He accused the Grand Democratic Alliance’s Irfanullah Marwat of making attempts to impede development works being carried out in PS-104, from where he is contesting the polls.

PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi said the people will be able to vote in the elections without any fear or coercion. He hoped the caretaker government will hold the polls in a free, fair and transparent manner. He said that after the announcement of Brohi, more people affiliated with different political parties will join the PPP. He said that a day earlier Danish Turabi, grandson of renowned religious scholar Allama Rasheed Turabi, had also joined the party.