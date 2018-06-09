Court bars authorities from imposing fine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench has barred the education authorities from putting a heavy fine on a private school and issued stay order in this regard on Friday, said the court sources.
Earlier, Shamsabad Nishat High School headmistress filed a petition stating that Multan education authorities have fined Rs1,40,000 to the school after failing to comply a minor task.
The petitioner took a plea that the education authorities were treating the school with injustice. The case was adjourned for September 11.
MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench has barred the education authorities from putting a heavy fine on a private school and issued stay order in this regard on Friday, said the court sources.
Earlier, Shamsabad Nishat High School headmistress filed a petition stating that Multan education authorities have fined Rs1,40,000 to the school after failing to comply a minor task.
The petitioner took a plea that the education authorities were treating the school with injustice. The case was adjourned for September 11.
Comments