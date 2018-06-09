Court bars authorities from imposing fine

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench has barred the education authorities from putting a heavy fine on a private school and issued stay order in this regard on Friday, said the court sources.

Earlier, Shamsabad Nishat High School headmistress filed a petition stating that Multan education authorities have fined Rs1,40,000 to the school after failing to comply a minor task.

The petitioner took a plea that the education authorities were treating the school with injustice. The case was adjourned for September 11.