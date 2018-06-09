Younis voices against closure of UBL cricket team

LAHORE: Pakistan leading run-scorer in Test cricket, Younis Khan, who had raised voice against United Bank Limited’s recent move to scrap their cricket team, has once again requested chairman Anwar Parvez to reconsider his decision.

In a video message on Twitter, the legendary batsman said, “It is my humble request to Sir Anwar Parvez Saab, the chairman of Best way, to reconsider their decision with regards to quitting the UBL cricket team.” “It can only harm our beloved country Pakistan and it’s cricket,” he added. Earlier in an interview at the UBL academy, Khan said the youngsters are training day in and day out with hopes to excel in the game. But they will feel very disappointed when the same institution disbands its cricket team.

The World T20 2009 winning skipper further said, “UBL is the only department with such a good set-up. Young players, at their training facility, will surely get discouraged by this move. How does it sound that ‘We will manage the cricket academy but will shut the cricket team’. It doesn’t seem fair.”