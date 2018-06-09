Hockey players get Rs5m: Rs9m released for Davis Cup team and PTF

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday released Rs 9 million for tennis players/federation and another Rs 5 million for hockey players, the announcement of which was made recently.

The government had recently announced cash incentive for Pakistan Davis Cup team that won important tie against Korea. Both Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan have been awarded Rs one million each while Abid Ali Akbar, Muzammil Murtaza, Hameedul Haq (non playing captain) and Mushaf Zia (manager) will be given Rs half a million each. The cash incentives were given on the recommendations of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF). Aamir Ali Ahmad former Director General PSB has recently ensured that all tennis players get their due share through by name cheques.

Meanwhile, the government has also released another amount of Rs five million as a special grant to PTF. Hockey players were also awarded Rs 5 million recently for finishing seventh in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, the worst ever showing by a Pakistani team in the Games. “The amount has been released and it is very much with us. All the concerned would be issued cheques by Monday,” a Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) official when contacted said.