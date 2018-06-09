Railway chairman meets PAF delegation

Islamabad : Ministry of Railways Chairman Javed Anwar had cordial meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at Ministry of Railways. The PAF delegation was led by Aamir Masood, Air Vice Marshall. They discussed about the resurgence of PAF sidings with help of Pakistan Railways.

In June 2016, PAF requested for revival of Railway sidings at 3 locations. Resultantly it was decided that a new track of 1.10 km will be constructed for a base. For this purpose, 57 % material has been dispatched and this project will be completed till March 2019.There will be upgradation of 5.10 lengthy railway track of another base. For this purpose, 80 % material has been dispatched. This project will be completed in December 2018.Another railway track will also be upgraded for the third airbase. It also has length of 5.10 km. It will also be completed till December, 2018.

The soil investigation and design of bridges on these tracks have also been done. “Construction of bridges on these tracks and their designs must be given priority “, said chairman, Ministry of Railways.

This meeting was also attended by Farukh Taimur Ghilzai, secretary Railway Board, Mazhar Ali Shah, DG Planning, Munawar Ali Shah, DG Technical and Faisal Ismael, Member Finance.