Crisis of leadership

When the dream of Pakistan was realised in 1947, the new country served as a beacon of hope for all those who suffered a great deal under the British Raj. The fundamental aim was to turn the country into progressive and developed state. 70 years later, one can easily say that we have failed. Rampant corruption, lack of education, crumbling economy, increasing population and many more problems have plunged the country into chaos. Everyone is involved, directly or indirectly, in corrupt practices. For all these problems we have a generic answer: restore the Quaid’s vision. The question: what can be done to achieve the Quaid’s Pakistan?

The progress and welfare of the country depends on strong leadership. And choosing a leader rests on us – the voters. We should focus on political ideologies, not political personalities. We should elect only those leaders who are keen on putting national interests before anything else. We shouldn’t waste our time in levelling allegations at each other. We should identify the mistakes and take steps to rectify them. Our country will keep suffering if we do not mend our ways.

Fahad Khalid

Mansehra