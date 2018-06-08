Fri June 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hockey talent-hunt programme later this month

LAHORE: FMC in collaboration with the Dar Hockey Academy has planned a talent hunt programme starting from later this month.

This year the programme is focusing on South Punjab’s towns like Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Layyah, Khanewal, Chichawatni, Haroonabad, Ahmedpur and their surrounding areas.

A selection team, led by Dar Hockey Academy’s head coach Danish Kaleem, will conduct two-day trials at Bahawalpur and Multan in the last week of June. In all 22 promising boys will be selected. These boys will figure in an exhibition match against Dar Hockey Academy in Lahore. All the boys will be given cash prizes.The two most outstanding players will be offered scholarship by the Dar Hockey Academy to stay at the Dar Hockey Academy hostel and train with the academy boys.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar