Hockey talent-hunt programme later this month

LAHORE: FMC in collaboration with the Dar Hockey Academy has planned a talent hunt programme starting from later this month.

This year the programme is focusing on South Punjab’s towns like Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Layyah, Khanewal, Chichawatni, Haroonabad, Ahmedpur and their surrounding areas.

A selection team, led by Dar Hockey Academy’s head coach Danish Kaleem, will conduct two-day trials at Bahawalpur and Multan in the last week of June. In all 22 promising boys will be selected. These boys will figure in an exhibition match against Dar Hockey Academy in Lahore. All the boys will be given cash prizes.The two most outstanding players will be offered scholarship by the Dar Hockey Academy to stay at the Dar Hockey Academy hostel and train with the academy boys.