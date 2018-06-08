Azam Niazi’s wife dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The wife of Chief Executive of Niazi Transport Service, Azam Khan Niazi, breathed her last on Thursday evening in a Defence hospital. Funeral prayers will be held on Friday (today) at 9am at 109-Niazi House, Multan Road, and she will be laid to rest in a local graveyard. For condolences contact his younger brother Arshad Khan Niazi at 0300-4000933 and 0322-4000933.
LAHORE: The wife of Chief Executive of Niazi Transport Service, Azam Khan Niazi, breathed her last on Thursday evening in a Defence hospital. Funeral prayers will be held on Friday (today) at 9am at 109-Niazi House, Multan Road, and she will be laid to rest in a local graveyard. For condolences contact his younger brother Arshad Khan Niazi at 0300-4000933 and 0322-4000933.
Comments