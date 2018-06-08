Fri June 08, 2018
Lahore

June 8, 2018

Azam Niazi’s wife dies

LAHORE: The wife of Chief Executive of Niazi Transport Service, Azam Khan Niazi, breathed her last on Thursday evening in a Defence hospital. Funeral prayers will be held on Friday (today) at 9am at 109-Niazi House, Multan Road, and she will be laid to rest in a local graveyard. For condolences contact his younger brother Arshad Khan Niazi at 0300-4000933 and 0322-4000933.

