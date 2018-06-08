Governor lauds traders’ role in economy

LAHORE: A seven-member delegation of businessmen led by Chaudhry Amir Siddiq called on Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana and sensitised him about the issues being faced by their community.

The governor said business community has played a vital role in boosting country's economy and due to favourable environment for investment more opportunities of employment were being generated in Pakistan.

He said we should think for prosperity and interest of the country. “The government is aware of the problems business community is facing and taking measures to solve the issues. CPEC would be a game changer project for not only Pakistan but for the whole region,” he added.

joins PPP: Tahir Majeed, a Union Council Nazim from the rural side of Lahore announced joining Pakistan Peoples Party along with his supporters. Tahir Majeed announced joining PPP in the presence of Samina Khalid Ghurki, central PPP leader and ticket holder of party from old NA-130. Tahir Majeed expressed complete trust in the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and was welcomed by Samina Khalid Ghurki and other party leaders from Lahore.