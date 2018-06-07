Sherpao vows struggle for Pakhtun rights

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Sherpao on Wednesday said that his party would spare no efforts to ensure rights to Pakhtuns.

He was speaking at a conference at his residence in Sherpao. He said that his party had committed to continuing struggle for the rights of Pakhtuns.

Aftab Sherpao said that Awami National Party (ANP) and Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) provincial governments did nothing for the welfare of the public. He said the MMA had deceived the people in the name of Islam.

The QWP chief said that the ANP in its tenure did not undertake any mega project in the province and committed record corruption.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf cheated the people in the name of change but did nothing for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said and added that people had become politically mature and would not vote PTI to power again.

District council members, Afzal Khan and Jehanzeb Khan along with their relatives and friends joined the QWP on the occasion.