PHC suspends death sentence awarded by military court

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday stayed execution of another convict and suspended the death sentence awarded by a military court to Muhammad Zeb of Swat for his involvement in an attack on security forces in which five soldiers were killed.

It was the third execution stayed by the high court out of 11 convicts confirmed by the chief of army staff (COAS) on May 5.

A division bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim stayed the execution of the convict Muhammad Zeb, resident of Swat district. The appeal was filed through Muhammad Zahir Shah, brother of the convict.