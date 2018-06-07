CJ asked to take notice of malpractices in COMSATS University

Islamabad : A meeting of Academic Staff Association of COMSATS University was held in the last week of May was maliciously attempted to be sabotaged by the administration of the university, said FAPUASA President. The agenda of the meeting was focused on representation of faculty in university Senate which is under constitutional formation. The faculty was of the view a major go of reforms is necessary in the restructuring of employees statutes and financial structuring.

The COMSATS University is currently working on a totally interim arrangement where key positions like Rector, Registrar, Treasurer and directors of four campuses are working on ad-hoc basis.

The interim Rector, Dr Raheel Qamar joined as interim Rector of COMSATS University in March 2017 and right after assuming charge, he terminated over 200 employees and forced many to resign. It is also learnt that more than 40 PhD faculty in different campuses who were working with COMSATS for last 10 years were served with termination of contract.

He further said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan categorically barred any ad-hoc setup in any organisation to take decisions having long-term affect. The ad-hoc setup can only make day to day decisions and the apex court had reversed all such decisions made. There are around 20 multiple cases pending in different courts seeking justice.

Dr Raheel Qamar is reportedly facing plagiarism charges these days which was also reflected in various newspapers. The Executive Director, COMSATS constituted a committee for an internal inquiry. The committee was directed to submit the report within a week’s time (May 3,) which still was not been submitted. To a surprise, the second paper co-authored by Dr Raheel was found to have a plagiarism over 59 per cent which makes him extremely controversial to even hold an interim charge of Rector of a University with 3,500 employees and Rs9 billion recurring budget.

Dr Kaleemullah asked Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto action of these incidents at the prestigious universities of Pakistan.