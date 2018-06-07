PFA closes down 11 food businesses

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday carried out a province-wide crackdown on substandard food businesses and shutter down 11 businesses over hygiene issues and failure to meet the food standards.

On the directions of PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal, the food safety teams inspected thousands of eateries, production units, sweets shops, dairy units, chicken sales points, catering companies and others. The teams conducted food tests of milk, spices and other essential commodities on the spot.

In the daylong activity, the teams imposed fine of Rs40,3500 on 45 food business operators. The purpose of the crackdown was to ensure implementation of PFA regulations. Out of the 11 businesses closed, two food points were closed in the provincial metropolis. In separate raids, the teams sealed AM Enterprises Water Filtration Plant in Shahdara for using PFA logo without getting permission from the authority, using rusted machinery, unavailability of RO system and record. Apart from that, workers of the plant did not have medical certificates. Further, a team of PFA closed down Kusar Dairy Farm located on Bund Road near New Khan Bus Terminal over poor hygienic issues, presence of insects in milk, faulure to abide by the instructions of the authority and storage of dairy items in chemical drums which was injurious to consumers' health. The PFA closed another nine food premises in other cities of Punjab, including Amir mill at Ganjmandi in Rawalpindi for preparing adulterated food products like flour, pepper and other spices. The teams sealed three food points in Gujranwala and five eateries in South Punjab for not complying with PFA’s institutions and over failure to maintain the hygienic working environment.

The PFA imposed Rs71,000 fine on five eateries in Lahore, Rs81,500 fine on 13 shops in Rawalpindi, Rs80,000 fine on five food points in Sargodha and Rs127,000 fine on 14 food outlets in South Punjab. Eight food points were fined Rs44,000 in Gujranwala division.

Raiding teams also discarded 2,760kg adulterated flour, 880kg choker, 520kg adulterated pepper, 780kg turmeric, approximately 200kg sweets, 70kg mango pulp, 600 bottles, 500kg rotten fruits and vegetables, non-food grade colour and other essential commodities. The PFA also served improvement notices on thousands of food points.