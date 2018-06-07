Exams on time

It is rare that exams in Karachi University are conducted on time without any hurdles. Similar delays have been witnessed this year. Owing to a series of internal issues, KU postponed the exams that were supposed to be held before Ramazan.

Now, those papers have been scheduled during Ramazan. It is difficult for students to commute while fasting to take their exams, especially in Karachi’s blazing heat. Exams should be held as per the approved schedule. It should be the responsibility of the authorities to monitor these matters.

Afifa Shafiq

Karachi