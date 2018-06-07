Thu June 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Exams on time

It is rare that exams in Karachi University are conducted on time without any hurdles. Similar delays have been witnessed this year. Owing to a series of internal issues, KU postponed the exams that were supposed to be held before Ramazan.

Now, those papers have been scheduled during Ramazan. It is difficult for students to commute while fasting to take their exams, especially in Karachi’s blazing heat. Exams should be held as per the approved schedule. It should be the responsibility of the authorities to monitor these matters.

Afifa Shafiq

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar